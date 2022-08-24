Arthur Eze Seizes Andy Uba’s Cars over ₦50m Debt

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

What could be better described as brouhaha has ensued between the Anambra billionaire and business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze and the immediate-past Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Andy Uba, following the seizure of Uba’s cars over an alleged debt of fifty million naira (₦50m) he owed to Prince Eze.

According to reports, Senator Uba had borrowed a whopping sum of ₦50,000 000 from Prince Eze’s Oranto Petroleum Limited over five years ago (in the build-up of the 2017 Anambra governorship election in the state), but has failed to meet up in repaying the loan on the agreed time.

It was gathered that Prince Arthur Eze, on March 6, 2017, in a case presided over by Justice Mbonu Nwenyi of the Aguata Judicial Division Ekwulobia, got a judgement against Senator Uba.

Report also have it that the said judgement was executed yesterday, as officials of the Execution Unit of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, working with officers of the Nigeria Police Force went to Uba’s residence at No. 49 T.Y Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja and seized his vehicles.”

In his ruling, Justice Nwenyi held that Senator Uba, as the defendant in the case, has not denied he received the friendly interest-free loan from the plaintiff. The judge further held that having gone through the statement of defence of the defendant, he did not disclose any good defence to the suit and in such circumstance the plaintiff is entitled to the judgment.

Justice Nwenyi stated: “The Plaintiff has sufficiently shown that he granted interest free friendly loan to the defendant which has not been denied and since have not been repaid. In the circumstances, I enter judgment for the plaintiff in the sum of N50million being refund of interest-free loan granted to the defendant by the plaintiff at the request of the defendant.”

It was gathered that Ugochi Obajekwe, with the brief of Chief G. Tugbe Ike appeared for the plaintiff, while G.N Onovo with the brief of Chima Oguejiofor appeared for the defendant.

The execution of the judgment was said to have come about as a result of a motion ex parte dated May 5, 2022 and filed same date praying the court for some reliefs and subsequent order of the FCT Capital Territory High Court dated June 30 2022.

Recall that a sensational legal battle had earlier raged between Prince Arthur Eze and Senator Andy Uba sometime in 2012. The legal battle which was presided over by Justice Innocent Umezulike of the Enugu State High Court presided over by the Chief Judge, Justice Innocent Umezulike erupted, following an attempt by Prince Eze to take over two immovable properties belonging to one Major Emmanuel Okwuosa, which the Enugu State High Court ordered should be sold to enable Eze recover the $1million (about N157 million) allegedly owed him by Okwuosa.

However, Senator Uba was claiming ownership of the two properties namely: Plots M17 and O/19 Independence Layout, Enugu which the court had earlier ordered to be attached for sale in favour of Prince Eze on October 10, 2012.