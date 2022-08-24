Sad! Anambra Loses Another Sitting Lawmaker

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Some yet-to-be-confirmed reports currently trending online have it that another sitting lawmaker in Anambra State has reportedly died, barely three months after the demise of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, who was the lawmaker representing the Aguata II Constituency in the state House of Assembly.

The currently-trending sad news of another demise of a sitting lawmaker in the state, is that of Hon. Nnamdi Okafor, who was representing the Awka South Constituency I in the Assembly prior to his death.

Hon. Okafor, who also doubled as the the Majority Leader of the House, was said to have slumped in a hotel at Sandton City Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, and was confirmed dead hours later.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of Hon. Okafor’s death yet to be unravelled, neither has any official statement be received on the announcement of his demise.

More details later…