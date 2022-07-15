Three Arrested for Killing Police Officer in Ibadan

Advertisement

The police in Oyo State have arrested three suspected killers of a police officer, Oluniyi Bamidele, who was knocked down by a commercial vehicle in New Garage area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Driver of the vehicle, Akinade Segun, who was arrested shortly after the incident, revealed his involvement in the death of the police officer.

Akinade, who was paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, said he fainted when the incident happened.

He said though he was the driver of the vehicle that killed the officer, he was whisked away by his colleagues and was still unconscious when the police arrested him at the Olomi area of the state.

Akinade said he was surprised that the police alleged that he masterminded the crisis which led to the death of the police officer on the said day.

He said, “It is true I was the driver of the vehicle. I didn’t know the man was killed because I was unconscious when the incident happened. I want Nigerians and police authorities to forgive me.”

Other suspects arrested along with Akinade are Adewale Olubode and Monsuru Jimoh.

CP Williams explained that a police officer, Afolabi Abiola, attached to Challenge Division, reported at the division that while on duty at New Garage Round About, Ibadan, his colleague, STW Oluniyi Bamidele contravened a Micra commercial vehicle for obstruction and that immediately the driver learnt that he was to be taken to the station he came down from the vehicle and pretended to have fainted.

He further said, “His action attracted other Micra drivers who joined him and attacked the police officers till one of them escaped, while his colleague who was unable to escape was mobbed. Immediately the DPO got the information, she mobilised and raced to the scene, where she met STW Oluniyi Bamidele lying in the pool of his blood. He was rushed to LAD Hospital, Ibadan, where he was confirmed dead.

“Based on credible intelligence, the registration number of the vehicle of the principal suspect was gotten. Detectives swung into action and the suspects were arrested, including the principal suspect, Akinade Segun, who was contravened by the late officer and who raised the false alarm that led to the beating of the traffic wardens and eventual murder of STW Oluniyi Bamidele.”