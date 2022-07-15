Anambra Lawmakers Pass 2022 Revised Budget, As Soludo Requests N100bn Loan

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Member of the Anambra State House of Assembly have passed the 2022 revised appropriation bill of N169.6 billion, barely 55 days after its presentation by the Executive Governor of the State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The passage of the revised budget came shortly after the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation during plenary in Awka.

The Chairman of the Committee and member representing Anambra East Constituency in the House, Hon. Obinna Emeneka said that the submitted amount of the revised budget, made up of N108 billion for capital expenditure and N61.3 billion for recurrent expenditure, was retained.

He said: “After thorough scrutiny and review, we recommend that the size of the 2022 revised budget be retained except for little adjustments in some ministries, department and agencies’ allocation.

“That the sum of N169,621,744,131 be approved for the service of the Anambra state government for the year ending, Dec 31, 2022, and for related purposes.

“The committee also recommends that subsequent projects and contractors be specified and funds released to MDAs to ensure effective budget performance.”

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor, PhD, commended the members of the Committee for the thorough scrutiny of the budget, and therefore conducted a voice vote for the adoption of the report to pass the budget; after which he directed the Acting Clerk of the House, Mrs Esther Anaetoh, to send a copy of the bill to Governor Soludo for his assent.

Also at plenary, the Speaker read a letter from Gov. Soludo, dated July 5, seeking approval to secure a N100bn loan from Global Limit Multiple Term Loan Facility for the construction and refurbishment of key infrastructure in the state.

The letter was referred to the House Committee on Public Accounts for consideration, as they were also told to report to the House on Thursday, July 21.

The Speaker further announced to the House members that there would be a valedictory session on Tuesday, July 19, in honour of one of them and, Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, who was the member representing the Aguata II Constituency until he has was beheaded by gunmen in May, 2022.