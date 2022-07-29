Terrorists’ threat: El-Rufai exposes Buhari

Advertisement

Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has said President Muhammadu Buhari was not aware of the threats by terrorists to kidnap him (Buhari).

Bandits had in a viral video on Sunday, July 24, 2022, released a viral video threatening to capture President Buhari and Governor el-Rufai after they flogged 43 victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Governor el-Rufai while speaking on a Radio Programme Wednesday night said; “I also heard about a video where they threatened to abduct Buhari and myself. I have been warned to be careful, including my family too.

“This is why I met with the president on Sunday and told him about these problems. I also told him about the video because up to that day, he was not even aware. I told him and the following day, Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle also confirmed to him that he saw the video too, so as to take action.”

According to him, the President assured him that he met with the service chiefs 3-4 days before the meeting and that he gave them a clear directive to have a comprehensive military operation to deal with those people.

He added that “we hope, God willing, the soldiers and the police that were given the directives will hasten up to finish the job. We don’t have to wait until they (terrorists) strike before we respond.

“They (soldiers) must go after them wherever they are to deal with them. The truth is we are worried about the security situation, but we hope the federal government will do the right thing.”

Governor el-Rufai had advised the federal government to carpet-bomb forests serving as an abode for bandits to wipe them out “once and for all”.

Kaduna is one of the northern states with numerous reports of bandits attacks and killings.

