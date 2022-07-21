Soludo Signs First Budget As Governor

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has given his assent to the 2022 revised budget of the state, tagged “Building Off from the Blocks”

The N169.6 billion, which was passed last week Thursday by State House of Assembly, was signed today (Thursday) by Governor Soludo.

Signing the budget at the Government House, Awka, the Governor explained that the purpose of the 2022 revised budget was to reflect current realities, challenges, priorities of the new administration and the dire needs of residents in Anambra.

He commended members of the State lawmakers for screening and approving the budget, which proves that they a diligently committed to the development of the state.

In his remarks at the event, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor explained that the budget thoroughly screened but not resized, understanding that every figure therein is essential and impactful.

Present at the event were: Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi; Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe; National President of the Anambra State Association of Town Union, Barr. Titus Akpudo, among others.