Police Sack Criminals, Recover Human Skull, Bombs, Others in Anambra Bush

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police in Anambra State have recorded another victory, as they destroyed three criminal hideouts in the state during a counter-offensive operation.

The Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Awka, in which he also explained that a human skull, a locally-made Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher, two (RPG) bombs, empty chain of bullet, a single-barrel long gun, and other incriminating items where recovered during the operation.

He said the operation was launched on Friday at a criminal den in Amukabia, Achalla, Awka south Local Government Area of the state.

The statement reads: “The Anambra State Police Command, on Friday, 15/07/2022, recovered a human skull, one locally-made Rocket Propelled Grande RPG launcher, two (RPG) bombs, one single-barrel long gun, empty chain of bullet, one Toyota Sienna, one Mercedes Benz 4matic jeep, two cylinders, a huge quantity of hard drugs and other items, including a police beret and a police belt, in a criminal den at Amukabia, Achalla, Awka south L.G.A. in Anambra State.

“The recovery came about, following a counter-offensive operation launched against criminal elements, who had on 15/7/2022, laid an ambush against a 6-man police team and a civilian car tracker who were on a recovery operation of a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle earlier snatched on gun point on 9/7/2022 in Oye-Agu Abagana. Four of the Police Operatives escaped the ambush, while two of the police operatives and the car tracker were captured by the criminals.

“The police operatives, during the counter-offensive operation, neutralized some of the armed men and destroyed three of their camps.

“Unfortunately, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds, having already murdered their captives and set their bodies ablaze. The remains of the two murdered police officers and the civilian tracker have been recovered and deposited in a morgue, while police operation is still ongoing in the area to track the fleeing gang members.

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, while condoling the families and friends of the murdered civilian (car tracker) and the police operatives, described the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the police are exposed to in the onerous task of serving and protecting the country.

“He also assured Ndi Anambra that efforts are being intensified towards total reclamation and domination of all the public spaces occupied by hoodlums in the State, as well as apprehending and bringing the hoodlums and their accomplices to justice.”