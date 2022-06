Uzodimma Hale, Hearty, Says Imo Govt

Advertisement

The Imo State Government has dismissed as unfounded, wicked and mindless fabrication, a recorded vioce message making the rounds in the social media, claiming that Governor Hope Uzodimma is down with stroke and has been rushed to India.

The satanic message even claimed that he could not make it to India.

Reacting to the voice message in Owerri Wednesday, the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement assured the people that Uzodimma is not only hale and hearty but has been energetically attending to all his scheduled activities in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He said those behind the satanic rumours are descendants of Lucifer who are vainly wishing evil on the governor.

According to him, Uzodinma is not afflicted with any challenge that would have led to a stroke.

“His Excellency attended a meeting with the President alongside other APC governors Tuesday morning. As I speak, he has entered another Party meeting with other stakeholders ahead of APC’s convention. So I don’t really know what those concocting this rumour want to achieve,” Emelumba said.

The Commissioner warned the purveyors of the rumours to desist forthwith before they suffer unmitigated disaster.

According to him, it was clear that those who do not wish the governor well have been fantasizing about a phantom illness saying, however, that they will continue to be disappointed as Uzodimma is enjoying robust health and attending to state duties.

Emelumba urged the people of the state and indeed Nigerians to disregard “this fabrication from mentally deranged elements seeking attention over nothing.”

He also assured that the matter has been handed over to the relevant security agencies to unravel those behind the satanic audio recording.