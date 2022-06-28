PVC: NYSC threatens to boycott primary places of assignments in Bauchi 

In continuation of the ongoing last quarter of INEC Voters Registration Exercise in the country, thousands of people young and old have invaded the INEC office in Bauchi State.

The situation however, becoming worrisome due to a huge crowd of people who come out in hundreds to do their registration, while some to collect PVC

Our correspondent who visit the INEC office reported that most of the people were seeing stranded outside the gate, while other are moving from the State to the local government office of the INEC to secure the registration.

Some of the corps members who spoke to 247ureports on anonymity said that they will embark on “No PVC No PPA” saying “We’ll no longer go to our places of primary assignment until we do our PVC registration”.

Obodo Barbaras Ozoemena a Corp member from Abia State who was posted to Bauchi state for his one year mandatory assignment, said that the NYSC Corp members in the State will commence on “No PVC, No PPA at their respective communities.

According to him said, “There’s no room for Corp members in accommodated in the exercise, because “This is the 3rd time we’re coming here for the registration and we’ve not allow to do the registration.

“Today, we’re at the INEC office since 6:30am to do their registration as was declared free by the State Government, but unfortunately we’re not allow to have access to enter the INEC, despite that we’re Corp members”

Corroborating, Egena Onda Raymond from Enugu serving in the State, lamented on the lack of coordination from the INEC officials, considering the large population number of people who are in desperate to do their registration.

He applead INEC officials to

increase the number of staff or make another provision to ease the difficulties being face the people.

In his response, the Head of Voters Education and Publicity INEC Bauchi, Adamu Gojungo said the commission is committed to its responsibilities to and assure all eligible people were registered before the closing date.

He explained that the exercise which was started since on 28th June, 2021 is still ongoing up to 30th June, 2022.

According to him, said “The massive turn out of people was as a result of the public holiday declared by the Bauchi State Government as well as people attitute toward last hours rushing at the office.

however, called on the people to not to panic and cooperate with the INEC officials for speedy of the exercise before the closing date in the State.

When asked on extension of the registration date, Gojungo said the Bauchi State office is yet to receive any directives from the headquarters regarding to the extension of the exercise.

Telegraph also recall that the State Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed had earlier declared 27th June, 2022 as public holiday to enable citizens of the State to participate in the exercise.