NYSC DG charge deployed Corp members on discipline

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, Brigadier Gen. Mohammed Fada, has charged Corp members deployed to Ebonyi state to remain disciplined as earlier demonstrated during their stay at the orientation camp.

Gen Mohammed, represented by the State Coordinator Mrs Bamai Mercy, gave the charge during the swearing in ceremony of the 2022 Batch B corp members held at the NYSC permanent site, Afikpo north LGA, Ebonyi state.

247ureports gathered that a total of 1,337 corp members were inducted in Ebonyi state (233 males and 1,104 females) for the 2022 Batch B’ stream 1 orientation exercise. Also present at the event is the State Chief Judge, Justice Elvis Ngene ably represented by Hon. Justice Vincent N. Nwancho.

Gen Mohammed admonished the new corp members to acquaint themselves with the NYSC oath, to serve as a guide through out their service year.

He, however cautioned them against indulging in social vices, such as cultism, drug abuse and spread of fake news through social media platforms which he said fuels hatred and other negative purpose. Adding, “instead deploy same for the promotion of national unity and development.”

Earlier the DG appealed to relevant stakeholders to support the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund, which he said has attained a reasonable stage of legislation. Also it would smoothen the NYSC operation in addressing the challenges of infrastructures as well as providing start up capital for corp members.

“May I also request all stakeholders to render support towards the success of our Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), which is aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative health care, especially for the rural poor.” (He said)

Gen Mohammed urged them to always observe covid-19 safety rules such as hand washing, social distancing as well as the use of face mask, while appreciating the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, for providing Rapid Diagnostic Test kits at the Orientation camp as well as the security agencies, traditional rulers and corp employees for keeping the scheme on a progressive path.