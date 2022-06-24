Ebonyi NNPP party passes vote of no confidence on chairman, treasurer for alledge misappropriation of funds… petitions INEC, NWC

Advertisement

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki.

The Members of New Nigeria People’s party (NNPP)Ebonyi state chapter has passed vote of no confidence on their chairman and treasurer over alleged misappropriation of public funds.

The Members disowned Hon Solomon Chukwu and Adams Dauda respectively for alleged embezzlement of party’s funds, shortchange of the State delegates, hiring of people from Kogi to impersonate the state delegates at Abuja convention, collection of money from members under false pretenses, inducing crisis among other allegations.

In a communique issued shortly after their meeting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital, the state Executive council members led by the State Secretary Mr John Ugbo, the immediate past chairman Alo Solomon, the Local government areas chairmen , party candidates and other stakeholders alleged that the party Chairman and Treasurer embezzled the Party’s funds to the tune of above four million, one hundred thousand naira among other allegations.

The party urged Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to forthwith stop recognizing the duo as NNPP party Executives in Ebonyi state and pleaded with Natonal Working Committee of the party to intervene in the matter to prevent further break down of law and order .

They explained that, “In as much as Mr Solomon Chukwu and Adams Dauda have vehemently refused to adhere to warnings on several occasions they were summoned for some allegations of embezzlement of funds meant to facilitate programs of the party. We the above listed stakeholders of the party in the state comprising ten LGA chairmen, seven state Executive council members, other members present today hereby pass vote of no confidence and remove Solomon Chukwu and Adams Dauda as our Chairman and Treasurer.

“During party Congress, all funds generated from sale of forms were embezzled by the former chairman Solomon Chukwu incollaboration with Adams Dauda treasurer and defunct committee chairman Hon Kabiru Getso. To verify the validity of this fact, the National Working Committee should refer to the party accounts if there were any remittance of funds from the party in Ebonyi state, yet the Aspirants /candidates paid for their forms.

“Solomon Chukwu went to Abuja three days before our presidential primary elections and hired people from Kogi state to represent Ebonyi delegates in the primary elections and left the true delegates behind. On return, he agreed to have received 2.1million naira meant for 14 delegates and till now refused to remit same to them.

“For the interest of peace and peaceful coexistence, we hereby alert NWC, INEC, candidates, members and general public to note that Solomon Chukwu has ceased to be the Ebonyi state chairman of New Nigerian People’s Party in Ebonyi state and has been declared wanted to pay all the money embezzled.”

The stakeholders also frowned at Mr Solomon Chukwu for allegedly selling the party’s gubernitorial form to Hon Chief Stephen Ojeogu who won the election unopposed but in disarray submitted name of someone who didn’t buy form nor contest for Governorship seat to INEC as the party’s gubernitorial candidate.

In an interview with the party’s gubernitorial candidate Chief Ojeogu, he concurred allegations of the Executive members and stakeholders against Solomon Chukwu, regretted that he came with the intention of rebuilding the party and state but his efforts were hindered.

On his part, both chairman of the party in the state and elder statesman Chief Boniface Ibeogu condemned the anomalies by Solomon Chukwu and advised him to refund all the said embezzled funds for the sake of peace

Recalled that the aggrieved party members, Executives, stakeholders also elected Mr Godwin Nwokpoku as the new Acting Chairman of the party in Ebonyi state.