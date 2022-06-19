Gunmen abduct village head, one other in Bauchi

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Gunmen have attacked Zira Village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi state and abducting the village head, Yahya Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh.

In his account of the incident ,District Head of Lame Sarkin Yakin Bauchi Alhaji Aliyu Yakubu Lame said ” last Saturday night Village Head of zira was abducted with his by the kidnappers and their abductors are yet to contact the family of the victims,

He said thevsituation is alarming if people cannot sleep with their eyes close.” It’s time for the Federal government to look in to what is happening in Northern Nigeria. ”

The recent abduction comes five days after gunmen attacked Jimari communities in Alkaleri Local Government area, they killed four people injured three.

Bauchi state Police spokesman, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil confirmed the incident, He said that the gunmen went to the village which is under Rishi Police Division Aborder village with Plateau state , around 2am ,last Saturday night and kidnapped the village Head Saleh Abubakar and his son Habibu Saleh.

Wakil said the Stare Commissioner of Police Umar Mamman Sanda directed the Divisional Police Officer DPO in the area to rescue the abducted victim unhurt.

“The command has since dispatched a team of detectives, and other Police officers to rescue the victims and presently our men are combing the bush in search of the abducted victims , and we assure residents that the abducted persons shall soon be rescued.

Wakil said the Commissioner of Police urged the public to remain calm and go about their normal business and report any suspicious character as police are doing everything possible to rescue the victims.

He advised the public to provide useful information to the Police via technological applications NPS rescue me apps or through other social media handles of the Police for prompt response.