Gov Bala Mohammed to Christians pilgrims: Pray fervently for Nigeria’s peace, security

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has urged for Nation’s fervent prayers from the one hundred and ninety-nine 2022, State intending christians pilgrims to the Holy lands of Jerusalem and Jordan.

Governor Mohammed who made this known while bidding farewell to the intending pilgrims at the government house in Bauchi, urged them to pray fervently for the peace and security of the state and the country as a whole.

Bala who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, said Nigeria needs fervent prayers to overcome its numerous forms of challenges especially insecurity in most parts of the country.

He stressed the need for the pilgrims to take advantage of their presence in the Holy land and seek divine intervention.

Mohammed also called on the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state while in the holy land by staying away from prohibited items.

The Governor equally enjoined the intending pilgrims to reciprocate the state government’s sponsorship by praying for the success of his administration as it believes in giving equal opportunity to everyone irrespective of religious, tribal or ethnic inclination.

“My dear Intending Pilgrims, you should imbibe the spirit of devotion in your worship, sacrifice and compassion in your relationship with your fellow human beings”, the governor said.

According to him, “adequate arrangements have been made for your comfort during the pilgrimage.”

On his part, the team leader of the intending pilgrims, Mr. Abdon Gin who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, thanked the governor for the support given to the christians community, assuring that all the 2022 pilgrims will be good ambassadors of the state.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Christians Affairs, Zakka Magaji in his remarks, called on the intending pilgrims to pray for Governor Bala Mohammed to continue with the good works he is doing for the benefit of Bauchi state.