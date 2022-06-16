Customs FOU Zone D, Bauchi intercepts dried Donkey skin, other contraband worth N126m

Advertisement

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The anti-smuggling unit of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone D based in Bauchi, has impounded 102 pieces of dried Donkey skins other contraband goods worth over 126mn between January to June this year.

FOU Zone D comprises Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States.

The comptroller of the Zone Adesanmi Joseph Omiye stated this today in Bauchi , when he brief newsmen at the Zobe D Headquarters in Bauchi, He said “The Cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all the seizures is amounted to One Hundred and Twenty Six Million, Five Hundred and Sixty Thousand, Hundred Thirty One Naira, Twenty Five Kobo. -N126,560,131.25K=”

Joseph said items seized are, “Six hundred and five =605- bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice, Seven-7- used vehicle (means of conveyance, Fifty four-54-bales of secondhand clothes, Two hundred and fifteen-215-cartons of foreign soap,Fourty two =42-cartons of foreign Spaghetti, One hundred and two =102- pieces of dried Donkey skin, Sixty nine-69 sacks of foreign used shoe, One hundred and fifty-150- Jerry cans of petroleum product 20 litres each (engine oil) and twenty =20-Jerry cans of PMS 25 liters each and Fifty-50 cartons of Ringer Lactates (Drugs).”

The comptroller said other items seized by the unit include “One thousand five hundred and sixty two 1562- bags of Urea fertilizer. ”

He said that” the success was part of unit’s concerted efforts in suppression of smuggling activities has continue to yield good result despite the insurgency in some parts of the zone,

Joseph said ” The action of our operatives are in line with the provision of section 8 and 158 (power to patrol freely) of Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap C45 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as amended.”

“These unprecedented seizures were achieved as a result of sharing of information, intelligence gathering and doggedness of the officers/Men of the federal Operations Unit Zone D in making the zone unbearable for smugglers.”

He appeal to Nigerians to assist in providing genuine information that that could aid in eradicating the menace of smuggling in the zone and the country at large. They have to know that eradicating smuggling in this country will boost the economy which will make the Federal Government to provide social amenities to the citizenry.