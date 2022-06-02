2023 Presidency: There Wouldn’t Be Unity In Nigeria If Southeast Is Denied- Ohanaeze Youth lampoons Atiku And PDP

Advertisement

… Be ready to battle with Igbo youths, Ihedioha, Nwobodo, Ikpeazu, others told

Consequent on the extant political conspiracy against Southeast presidential Aspirants in PDP, the apex Socio-cultural youth organization of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ohanaeze Youth Council has assured Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that his anticipated unity of Nigeria would end in deadlock.

Speaking in a press statement, dated 2nd June, 2022 with Journalist at Sheraton hotel Abuja, the National President of OYC, Comrd. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, lamented that, contrary to Atiku’s campaign promises, hence bringing national unity, his emergence to preside over the affairs of the country would rather automatically result in the nation’s extinction, if proper care is not exercised.

Hear him: “It would be recalled that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, after his Dollarized vote buying in PDP primary said and I quote: “The reason I feel that unity is important is because APC has disunited Nigerians completely. I will work to restore unity and bring a sense of belonging to all Nigerians.”

Reacting to Atiku’s comment, the national President of Ohanaeze Youth Council, comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka described Atiku’s emergence as PDP flagbearer an epitome of national disaster and disunity.

The statement read in part:

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is an instrument of national and political disaster in Nigeria.

“Alhaji Atiku ‘s emergence is a sign of disunity and tribalism that will lead Nigeria into explosion. Those who speak for unity of Nigeria but are devoid of Fairness, Justice and Equity have already murdered unity in Nigeria.

“There’s no doubt that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar decision to pick PDP’s presidential ticket is a demonstration of secession that will definitely hit Nigeria, and it’s a deliberate call for what happened in Nigeria beginning from 1966 to 1970.

“If just one region keeps producing the president of Nigeria against Southeast that has only produced president or head of state since 57 years ago, then there’s no basis for Nigeria Unity.

“Atiku may have gotten the tickets to contest the election in 2023, but there mightn’t be a Nigeria to govern if Southeast is denied president.

“Those who are holding PDP tickets in Southeast from House of Assembly, house of representatives, Senate and Governor should know from this day 2nd June 2022, that they are holding “counterfeit” there wouldn’t have any ground in Southeast for such campaign or winning election.

“As PDP has rejected Southeast Presidential aspirants, we shall collectively teach PDP a lesson that will remain historical; a lesson that will be taught in our government classes, that ” there was a year when Ndigbo collectively rejected a certain political party (PDP) that rejected them”

Continuing, he said: “On May 28, 2022 PDP insulted, humiliated and demonstrate that Ndigbo were slaves, if one person wins election with PDP’s tickets in Southeast in the forthcoming election, then it, therefore, means Ndigbo have accepted slavery for our children.

“PDP has proved itself as an enemy to Ndigbo so we shall also reciprocate such rejection gesture and teach them a generational and historical lesson”, Igboayaka declared.

“I call on pro-Biafrans, IPOB, Massob etc to open their eyes to see the real enemies of Ndigbo. It’s obvious that Igbo political elites contributed 75% of marginalization and injustice against Ndigbo, not totally Hausa/Fulani as these political looters in Southeast have made us to believe. Therefore, PDP Stakeholders are the face of Saboteurs in Southeast”

“We hereby, inform Jim Nwodobo, Prof. Udenta Udenta, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Emeka Ihedioha, Sen. Sam Daddy Nnaemeka Anyanwu and Cohorts to get ready to fight it out with Igbo youths.

“Unfortunately, Jim Nwodobo, Prof. Udenta Udenta, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Emeka Ihedioha Sen Sam Daddy Nnaemeka Anyanwu Co have written their names in the ” book of “Southeast Saboteurs & Betrayals” we shall keep this list for memorial”, he lamented