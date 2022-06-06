2023: I’m firmly behind our party Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar – Gov Bala Mohammed

Advertisement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has said cartigorically that he is firmly behind the PDD presidential candidate, the former Vice president, Alh Atiku Abubakar on his race during the forthcoming general elections 2023.

Accordingly, said he would do everything possible to make sure that he win the presidential elections in the county.

Mohammed stated this when he was inaugurating the PDP reconciliation committee of 22 members held at the Banquet Hall Government House, Monday in Bauchi, noting that only collective effort and working together will make the party to get victory in the 2023 general elections.

“All of us most have to come together as a party inrespective of what has happened and our differences during the primaries”,.

According to him said: “You can see lost is part of democracy, I have lost and take it in good faith, I’m calling on others who lost like me in the presidential race to take it with humility, to take it with strong faith with God”,.

“I knew there was a lot of hurt trading, pamentations even insults unlished with each other, we must forget it and forge ahead”,

In same talking, all those who contested the elections from the senatorial to the State Assembly’s most also embrace family approach, most embrace reconciliation.

According the Governor, said “Your terms of references are not much is for you to make sure you rich out to all those contested, those who lost, those won and those who lost, because there’s no vector no vanquish”, Mohammed emphasized.

“You most appeal to their political sensitivity, and other side that’s of believes, faiths, Iman to make sure they really appreciated what our people decide, the delegates decide and they’re representative of the various societies.