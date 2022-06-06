Labour party accuses jobbers of attempt to hijack party primaries

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

A stakeholder in Anambra state chapter of the Labour Party, Emmanuel Udezue has accused those he identified as political jobbers of an attempt to hijack the party’s primary election and impose candidates of their own choice in Onitsha North and Onitsha South state and federal constituencies.

He described what transpired last weekend in Onitsha North and South state and federal constituencies in terms of kangaroo primaries they conducted without the consent of party leadership in Onitsha north and south federal and state constituencies as a shear rape of democracy.

In a press statement issued in Onitsha, yesterday, Udezue wondered how the political jobbers could conduct a primary election of the party and elected their fellow jobbers without involving the party’s hierarchy in Onitsha north and south constituency.

According to the stakeholder, “a situation where the chairman of Onitsha north chapter of the party, Dr. Charles Ekeke, his Onitsha south counterpart, Ndubueze Nwoke and other party stakeholders were not involved in a primary election concerning Onitsha north I, Onitsha north Ii, Onitsha south I and Onitsha south Ii state constituencies, as well as Onitsha north/south federal constituency does not augur well for the survival of our nascent democracy”.

He observed that the political jobbers had reared their ugly faces in the Labour party shortly after former Governor Peter Obi joined the party and picked its presidential ticket,.adding, “our party can never succumb to those who want to reap where they did not sow in the name of politics or democracy,”.