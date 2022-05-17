Advertisement

…School Not Targeted, Says Kano Govt.

A single bomb blast that shook houses in Sabon Gari, Kano, on Tuesday morning, left no fewer than 10 people dead, while many, including pupils of Winners Nursery/Primary school located on Aba/Court Road wounded.

The fatal blast which went of at about 9:30 a. m caused serious panic within the community as people ran helter-skelter, making frantic phone calls to ensure the safety of their loved ones.

Minutes after the blast, parents and guardians rushed to schools and hastily withdrew their children, while school managements around Sabon Gari and its environs closed down promptly.

Dozens of mourners, crying and waling for the dead and the wounded littered the scene of the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. S. Dikko, who led other security agencies, including the Army and the agents of Department of State Security Services (DSS), looked apparently worried and devastated, as he made calls for provision of crail to clear the debris of the building and evacuate other victims of the blast who must have been covered by the fallen blocks.

Though no official figures of the number of the dead and the wounded have been released as at the time of filling this report, eyewitnesses told 247ureports.com at the scene of the incident that about 10 dead bodies, mostly adults had been already evacuated.

“I counted 10 dead bodies here. They were adults, including teachers of the school. Many pupils got several degrees of injuries. The blast was heavy, it even shattered somethings in my house, ” an eyewitness who identified himself as Chi Boy told our Correspondent.

However, the incident has affected economic activities in Sabon Gari, known to be one of the major economic hub in Kano, as most business men closed down their businesses and retired back home to stay with their children, while relatives of the bomb victims continue to mourn their loved ones.

Though unconfirmed reports said it was a suicide bomber, security agencies are currently investigating the incident.

As at the time of filing this report the Abubakar Rimi Market, otherwise known as Sabon Gari market has been short down.

Meanwhile, Kano state government has clarified news of the explosion.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, in a Statement, insisted that the Tuesday morning explosion in the Sabon Gari area did not occur in a school.

He said the incident happened at an animal feed store opposite the school along Aba Road, Sabon Gari area of Fagge local government.

According to him, while the cause of the explosion and the damage it had done is yet to be officially ascertained, investigation has since commenced to determine the cause, impact and measures to be taken.

Malam Garba called on the people in the state particularly those living in the area where the incident occured to remain calm while government in collaboration with relevant agencies are working on the matter.

The Commissioner assured that government would keep the public abreast on any development and warned people to desist from spreading unsubstantiated news.