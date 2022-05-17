Advertisement

The Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) has called for the support of traditional rulers, in order to win the ongoing war against corruption.

The Chairman, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency, (OYACA), Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd.) said this today, during a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun at his residence in Ibadan.

She noted that local communities will enjoy more dividends of democracy, if traditional institutions play active roles in the fight against corruption.

Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd) insisted that for the fight against corruption in the State to be effective, traditional institutions must be involved, considering their influence in the society.

She equally noted that the Governor Seyi Makinde led-administration in line with its pledge to rid the State of corruption is determined to win the war, hence the establishment of OYACA in 2020.

“We need to involve traditional institutions, because you have strong influence over the people within their domain. We are certain you receive complaints from members of the public, so we earnestly appeal to you to refer any complaints on corruption to OYACA”, she said.

Justice Esan added, “The Olubadan-in-council under your leadership could partner with us to rid Oyo state of corruption”.

Reacting, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, noted that everybody had a role to play in the war against corruption, adding that the visit was necessary in a bid to eliminate graft in the State.

The traditional ruler therefore pledged his support to the anti-graft agency’s activities in Ibadanland.

He further commended the Agency for being the vanguard of Nigerians against the sharp practices and urged them not to relent in their efforts.

“You are making an impact already in Oyo State, as Nigerians are getting more conscious of your job. Your agency is keeping our future alive”, he said.

On the Chairman’s entourage were the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Mr. Ibrahim Tijani and some other Board members.