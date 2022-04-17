Advertisement

By Our Correspondent

Ever since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) released the immediate-past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano on bail, the anti-graft agency has continued to beam its search light on some aides of the ex-governor who believably may have joined him in the wanton plundering of the state resources during his eight years in office as the Governor of the state.

According to reports, it is in line with this investigation that EFCC has allegedly frozen the accounts of former Chaplain of the Anambra State Government House under Obiano, Rev. Fr. Ezechukwu Manafa, who is also Obiano’s first cousin, adjudged to be among the most powerful and well respected catholic priests in Nigeria, owing to the strategic position he held in the recently-expired Obiano’s government. This would make him the first Rev. Father in Nigeria to be investigated by EFCC

It was also alleged that, aside Rev. Manafa, two principal aides to the ex-governor who have declared interest to run for senatorial positions in their respective zones are also among the people who are currently on the watchlist of the anti-graft agency.

It was also gathered that former heads of agencies of the state, like the Procurement Office, Anambra Internal Revenue Service and others are also being investigated.

Some of these aides and heads, according to sources, used their positions to amass wealth not proportionate to their earnings in government, with the figures running into hundreds of millions of naira, most of which were transacted under the Anambra Airport contract.

Recall also that there was a widely-rumoured arrest of Obiano’s wife and immediate-past First Lady of the state, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, few days ago, which, though EFCC had denied, still may have some elements of truth that she is also being investigated and may be picked up soon.

Ex-governor Willie Obiano, who was arrested immediately after handing over to his successor, is being accused of mismanagement of public funds, including ₦37b security vote and SURE-P fund.