Advertisement

Police in Kaduna State rescued four kidnap victims on Friday, the spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, stated in Kaduna on Sunday.

Jalige stated that an unspecified number of bandits stormed Gabari Community, Samaru, in Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna state on Friday.

An anonymous caller promptly reached out to the Divisional Police Office at Danmagaji, Zaria, he stated.

“The caller said an unspecified number of suspected bandits, dressed in military gear invaded the community, shot sporadically and whisked four victims into the forest,’’ Jalige also stated.

He added that on receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder II, a police unit, and local vigilantes mobilised and ambushed the bandits on their anticipated escape route.

Jalige stated that the strategy yielded dividends as two of the victims were rescued during a fierce encounter with the bandits.

He added that with the assistance of the local vigilantes, the team laid a second ambush at Gwada Village, another escape route for bandits.

“Those who escaped from the first ambush were intercepted just as two other victims were rescued unhurt.

“Unfortunately, the bandits had earlier shot and killed one person at Kufena Village, Wusasa, for refusing to be kidnapped,’’ he stated.

He urged members of the public to always alert the police with prompt information as the Commissioner of Police, Mr Yekini Ayoku, has assured of confidentiality on information received.

The commissioner also condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed that he found eternal rest,’’ Jalige stated.