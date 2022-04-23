Advertisement

The Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has described golf as a game that helps to nurture the spirit, soul and body and promised to partner with golfers to serve Imo State and the society better.

He spoke at the tee-off ceremony of the first Arsenal Open Golf Tournament at the Obinze Golf Course field, near Owerri on Saturday.

Performing the opening ceremony, the Governor thanked the organisers for choosing Owerri the Imo State capital for the tournament. He also thanked the management of Polaris Bank for sponsoring the event that attracted captains of industries, local and foreign investors, to Imo State.

He described the tournament as a thing of joy, noting that it is holding at a time those who are not aware of the real security situation in Imo are scared of coming to the State.

“With the tournament taking place in Owerri you are able to see that after all, there is peace in the State and the people are at home doing their normal businesses without fear of molestation or harassments.”

Governor Uzodimma thanked the Imo Golf Captain and organisers for their support always and assured that he will do everything within his powers to give the golfers, the organisers and Polaris Bank the support and encouragement they need to have a memorable outing in Imo.

Welcoming the Governor and his entourage to the ceremony, the Captain of Imo Golfers, Chief Cliff Orjiakor appreciated Governor Uzodimma for gracing the ceremony and recalled the experiences of Imo Golfers and their other colleagues across the country in the past at Obinze Golfers field.

Highlight of the ceremony was the tee-off by the Governor of Hole19 described as the “excellent golf hole in the tournament” and the touring of the Golf field.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, the Deputy Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu and other members of the Imo State House of Assembly, members of the State Expanded Executive Council and other dignatories from the State.