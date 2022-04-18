Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Swimmers at the Trig Point Hotel, Nibo in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State were chased out of swimming pool on Easter Day, as the crystal-blue-coloured pool turned floody and earthy at the same time, following a heavy downpour that badgered yesterday.

A viral social media video shows the heavy rushing down from the entrance of the ever-busy hotel into the pool where fun seekers were winding off in the spirit of Easter celebration.

A car was also seen stranded at the center of the flood with the driver stuck therein; while arranged chairs and tables were being washed away by the speeding flood.

The swimmers also hurriedly jumped out of the pool and rushed their clothes, as the ravaging effects of the flood aggravated.

It was also alleged that a 23-year-old staff of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Chinecherem Nwankwo, was drowned at the hotel’s swimming pool during the flooding.

Although, circumstances surrounding the death of Chinecherem are still sketchy and suspicious, an eyewitness said he was the only son and only surviving child of his parents.

Fondly called Chyboy, the deceased was said to hail from Orumba, Anambra state.

Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu described it as saddening and also explained that experts had been deployed to the scene by the Ministry, to ascertain the extent of damage and establish causation of the flood.

He said: “I woke up to the sad news of the destruction occasioned by yesterday’s rains at Nibo, in Awka South L.G.A. I sincerely commiserate with all the affected persons, especially the Management of TRIG Point Hotels. Experts from the Anambra State Ministry of Environment have been deployed this morning to ascertain the extent of damage and establish causation.

“The rains are here again, part of our obligations as Citizens is to continue to ensure that our drainages are free, flood channels are left unencumbered and wastes are properly disposed. Much as flooding is a natural disaster, we cannot deny the role of human actors in aggravating it.

“As a people, we must begin to take proactive measures in tackling some of our problems, particularly with regards to our attitude to the environment. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is an important action that must precede any human endeavour geared towards altering the environment either for private or commercial purposes.

“In the past weeks, the Anambra State Government started the de-silting of blocked sewages and flood channels in selected areas of our major urban centres. We are encouraged to support the activities of government by our modest acts of cleanliness. This way, we can collectively mitigate the impact of future occurrence, if not totally stall it.”