When God has destined a man to become something in life, no man born of a woman can do otherwise. Anyone who tempers with God’s creation will be doing more harm than good to himself. Likewise, whoever appreciates the will of God will undoubtedly have cause to be happy for his life. This is why it should not surprise anyone that in spite of some pockets of envies against the wonderful performances of the Uzodinma led administration in Imo State, the governor’s rising political profile continues to wax stronger and stronger. In spite of all the abracadabra and political intrigues orchestrated by some few disgruntled elements against him, the man has been able to triumph over and above his detractors. Some pockets of self styled critics took it upon themselves to look at his administration in a lopsided manner on social media without taking into cognizance what makes a critic worth his onion. They abandoned the noble ideal of criticism and took to outright condemnation and personal verbal attacks to score cheap goals. Some people took to sponsorship of insecurity, burning police stations and killing the people just to make it look as if the government is incompetent. In all, Governor Uzodinma is still standing tall. He has been able to weather the storm. This is principally because what God has written he has written and falsehood and lie no matter how cleverly packaged cannot stand the test of time. According to Edgerly, a Briton, confusion has always been one instrument man deploys to hide from the truth and achieve selfish aims but though the confusion may travel several kilometers, it takes sanity and truth just one minute to catch up with it..

On Monday winners of The Sun Awards 2021 were unveiled by the Management of the Sun Publishing Limited. Governor Hope Uzodinma emerged as Governor of the Year. This man has won several awards from notable national and international organizations and his name has been written in gold. The Sun Governor of the year award is an award well deserved. Depending on how you want to assess him, Uzodinma symbolises what a good politician who craves service to the people and good governance should be. His passion for good governance for Imo people is legendary. And for me the governor must accept the call by many Imo people for him to contest for a second term as the State Governor. He deserves a second term considering his achievements in the last two years and the fact that he needs time to complete his initiatives and move the state to greater heights. Here is a governor who came into office at a time when revenue receipts to the state were at the lowest ebb. In spite of this daunting challenge, that was occasioned by the poor price of oil at the international market and vandalization of oil and gas installations, Covid 19 problems and terrorism, the governor moved on with his human and capital development agenda which today is transforming all parts of the state.

Today, there is massive road construction, completed and on-going across the three senatorial districts. He has done much to ensure peace, unity and harmony in the state. Without peace and unity, you cannot achieve anything. Now here is a governor who regards and treats every part of the state as his home. He is a natural pacemaker, a conciliator and a bridge builder of immense characteristics. I think we are very lucky and blessed to have such an inspired and dedicated leader as our governor. A man of such political stature cannot afford to fail the people who wholly trusted him with political power. And he’s determined not to fail. To please his people, he needs equal measure of devotion to duty from his lieutenants. He desires their unalloyed commitment to the development of Imo, not fractious politics. He desires their buy-in to his agenda carefully spelt out and anchored on prosperity for all Imolites. Imo politics should not be about self; it should be about the people.

As for 2023, Uzo ga din ma and our governor will be re-elected.. History has shown time and again that those who start too early burn out mid-way. Imo needs cohesion, not fragmentation. A governor like Uzodinma who has given the state a new kick in socio-economic advancement deserves the full support of all appointees and political actors, not the fitful and torridly hesitant commitment being openly and clandestinely promoted by some. I congratulate the Governor and people of Imo State for the Sun Governor of the year award , praising and thanking God for His love, mercies and uncommon blessings enjoyed by Ndi-Imo so far ; and it shall grow and get bigger and better for the remaining part of his second tenure . Uzodinma has taken Imo to a new height in development. We will continue to support him. My Governor, do not stop the habit of talking to Ndi-Imo. You need to be talking to us periodically and not only in times of crises. Ndi-Imo would want you to be in constant touch with them. How about a monthly-televised- radio/ Television address? Yes, This will give you the opportunity to let Ndi-Imo follow the programs and policies of your administration, the progress so far recorded and the possible challenges ahead. Nobody should be left in the dark, speculating .We all need to be on the same page at the same time.

-Kenneth Uwadi lives in Mmahu-Egbema, Imo State, Nigeria