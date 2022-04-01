Advertisement

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has hand on power to his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who will now be acting governor of the state.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who announced this in a statement on Wednesday, said Governor Ganduje has been away to the United Arab Emirate, where he will be attending an Investment Summit being facilitated by the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF).

He said the deputy governor has been empowered to act in full acting capacity pending the return of Governor Ganduje.

The statement directed all commissioners, heads of extra-ministerial departments, top government functionaries, corporate and individuals to give the acting governor due recognition, support and cooperation.

It further indicated that issues seeking the attention of the governor should be communicated to the Office of the Acting Governor.