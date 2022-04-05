Advertisement





By Izunna Okafor

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has resorted to using spiritual measures to tackle the gradually-worsening insecurity in the state all, as we as the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), and other activities of hoodlums in the state, in order to restore a lasting peace and security in the land.

The Governor, on Monday, organized a state-wide a special prayer session, which held at different parts of the state, featuring series of intercessory prayers for the state and its citizens.

Governor Soludo, on his own, attended the service at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ekwulobia, in his home local government are, Aguata, where he sought divine and spiritual intervention, and also appealed to the non-state actors still engaged in all manner of criminalities in the state, to lay down their arms and embrace peace and dialogue.

The service was presided over by Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese,

His Lordship, Bishop Peter Okpalaeke, who also led the prayer session.

In his remarks at the event, Governor Soludo explanation that each time the Monday sit-at-home order is observed or enforced in the state, the people and the state are the major losers, which, he said, has also extended to forcing children not to go to school every m Monday, in addition to its other numerous economic effects.

He noted that the state cannot continue in that manner, stressing that time has come to take back Anambra State and build it as a home of peace and the Light of the Nation it is.

According to him, the State government has put measures in place to rehabilitate and train the youths to be gainfully employed, and has also set up Peace and Reconciliation Commission to reconcile all aggrieved groups.

The Governor declared that, with the prayers offered, the Monday weekly sit-at-home is officially over; and therefore urged the people to come out every Monday to go about their businesses, schools and other areas of endeavours.

Earlier in his homily, Bishop Okpalaeke prayed and charged the people to embrace peace, pointing out that nothing can be achieved without peace and harmony in the land.

The Bishop further appealed to those who are bent on creating fear and tension in the land to desist forthwith and embrace peace.