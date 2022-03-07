Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Two persons have be allegedly killed by gunmen who attacked P & F Filling Station, Nnokwa, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Eyewitness account has it that the incident happened on Saturday at the filling station close to the St Mary’s Catholic Church, Nnokwa.

The Manager of the station, simply identified as Marvellous, and his friend, identified as Richard, were shot dead by the gunmen in the process of the attack.

Although the reason for the attack was still unknown as at the time of filing this report, an eyewitness said the manager of the filling station always sold diesel during the sit-at-home every Monday.

A video currently circulating on social media showed a man was lying in a pool of his own blood with his head having bullet wounds.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had no information about the incident and promised to make enquiries and get back to our correspondent.