By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Governor-elect of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has arrived the venue of his swearing-in ceremony as the sixth democratically elected governor of the state.

The event, which holds at the government House, Awka, has many dignitaries and top government functionaries in attendance.



Soludo arrived at exactly 8:54 am alongside his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, as well as his children.

The Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim and his wife are already seated.



More details loading…