By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The incoming Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo had made known the programme of his swearing-in ceremony holding on Thursday in Awka, the state capital.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Wednesday by the Head of Soludo Media Office, Joe C. Anatune.

Captioned “Public Notice”, the statement reads “Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, Anambra State Governor-elect will officially be sworn in tomorrow, Thursday March 17, 2022 as the sixth democratically-elected governor of Anambra

“The solemn ceremony which will be low key will take place at Government House (Agu-Awka)

“Invited guest are expected to be seated by 9: 00 am prompt. Similarly, all accredited media Houses are to be at the venue before 8am

“After the official swearing-in, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will inspect a guard of honour and consequently make his inaugural address to the people of Anambra State.

“Thereafter, an inter-denominational service will hold briefly before the new Governor immediately sets out to work

“Please note this event is strictly on low key and devoid of the usual merry-making and unbridled celebrations usually associated with occasions of this nature

“The Governor-elect however remains grateful to everyone for the outpouring of goodwill messages as well as the continous support from well-wishers and numerous supporters within and across the globe.”