From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Alamin Sani Muhd APC governortorial Aspirant in Bauchi State has expressed his dissatisfaction with the conduct of the National Convention and advise the new leaders to provide credible and purposeful leadership.

Al’amin stated this today when he addressed a press conference in Abuja,He said “we have come to Abuja and are witnessing a theater of the absurd; a glaring and broad day rape of Democracy in the name of “APC National Convention”! Nigerians are witnessing an unprecedented gimmick, where a charade took place in the darkest of the previous night, shameless and shapeless bowbow moved helta scalter from one goal post to the other! Scheemings , deceptions, frauds, coups and counter coups, fixings, coronations and outright brigandage took place the night before and now, in self-deception and delirium, the figure heads are in a self-style performance on a stage in the name of election”.

He said ” Nigerians and the world at large are watching this childish and laughable charade!

Let’s we forget, with the swearing in of president Buhari in 2015, we witness a snail movement of governance! Six months after the inauguration of the government there was no Ministers! He hide under the pretext that he was taking time to choose from the best Nigerians! Men and women of integrity, he said! These are the best Nigerians we are seeing jtoday. What is clear is the government came by accident, there was no plan, no focus no vision! And certainly, this is the bane of the APC government right from the center!”

Gubernatorial aspirant said ” our hopes, expectations and prayers have been to produce formidable leaders that have the people interest on their mind. Not the melogomaniac and self centered crop of leaders who in turn, produce at their best, bandits, hoodlums, miscreants, kidnappers and terrorists, there by putting the country in doom and scare and the citezenry hold to ransom, Nigerians are tired of this wanton betrayal of trust and are ready to replace the veined hopes and balderdash with reality”

He said “Therefore, not until APC is ready to face the hard reality that slaps it on the face, it will be too late too soon. Unfortunately, with what we are watching and witnessing, the ship of APC has been wrecked by the overzealous and power mongers in the name of leaders. The ship of APC has capsized and it is sinking very rapidly. Nigerians can clearly understand how the same sheepish and snaky snail movement of the APC Government used a its inception is applied on the APC National Convention. Both wards and State congresses were mannuvered and skimmed; an the national Convention delibrately and tactfully delayed with the to produce quarks, morons, hero worshippers, and figure heads. We hope the new leadership will rise above sentiments and hagiography and surprised Nigerians by providing a reasoned and purposeful leadership. And to provide an enabling environment with a level playing ground. S that Nigerians will bid farewell to dictatorship and cannibalism, My Clarion call is, the new crop of leaders of the party, irrespective of how they came in, should do the needful and urgently. It is better late than never to be warned is to be guard “