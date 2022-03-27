Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has withdraw from the race for the deputy national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dogara stepped down from the race for Senator Abubakar Kyari from Borno State who emerged the consensus candidate for the position of Deputy Chairman (North).

The former Speaker who announced his decision to step down in a letter dated March 25, addressed to chairman of the APC national convention election/planning sub-committee and Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said he decided to withdraw from the race following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to adopt a consensus candidate in filling party positions at the APC convention.

Dogara pledged his unalloyed support for the consensus candidate, Senator Kyari for the deputy national chairman (North) position.

A copy of Dogaras withdrawal letter from.the race was sent to reporters by his media aide Turaki Hassan Adamu today, He said

“I wish to communicate my decision to withdraw from the race for the position of National Deputy Chairman (North) of our great Party, it was thought that my emergence will no doubt strengthen our Party’s position especially in Bauchi State the North East where the Party couldn’t hold on to two States after just four years and indeed across all the States because of the extensive network and reach to serving and former members of the National Assembly. But it turned out that our respected Party teaders have better ideas. Consequently, they micro zoned the position to Borno State whose stakeholders under the Leadership of our amiable revolutionary Leader, HE Babagana Zullum and Senator Kassim Shetima have endorsed a brother and a long standing supporter/ally, Sen Abubakar Kyari for the position”

He said “In the light of President Muliammadu Buhari’s directives to adopt consensus in filling Party positions at this Convention and as one of those who are comfortably disposed to Mr President’s political philosophy, I wish t to unequivocally express my unaboyed support for conserisus and also my endorsement of Sen Abubakar Kyari for the position of Deputy Chaloman (North).call for the cessation of bickering over party positions which is unhelpful to the health and unity of our great political family. If APC must attract more members, it must be united as no one would board a boat of bickering sailors”

Dogara thank his friends from the North West who bought the forms for him”These are the true disciples of the late sage, Sardauna, who believe in one North and are committed to walk the talk. They were in such a hurry that they actually paid twice for one form. May God reward you a thousand-fold and may he restore the peace that we once took for granted in the North and across the nation”

He call on all his supporters across the length and breadth of this country” to take this decision in good faith and work towards the emergence of my brother, Sen. Abubakar Kyari.”