By Izunna Okafor

Unknown gunmen have reportedly struck again and murdered three men in the hometown of the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

According to voice clip circulating on social media, the three persons were killed on Monday in a filling station in the area.

The voice clip also calls for people’s prayers to save Isuofia community from recent killings in the area and the South-East in general.

It would be recalled that gunmen, during the recently-held November 2021 gubernatorial election in the Anambra State, stormed Isuofia, attacked and killed three of the security personnel attached to Prof. Soludo, who happened to be one of the top-selling guber candidates at the time.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the attack, but, however, did not give details of the incident as at the time of filing this report.

More details later…