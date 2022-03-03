Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As Christians all over the world marked the Ash Wednesday, which ushered-in the Lenten season, the Commissioner for Police in Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng has called on Christian Faithfuls to use the period to pray the country, Nigeria.

According to a statement issued through the spokesperson for the Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the CP, who reassures the Command’s commitment in delivering on its mandate of protection of lives and properties in the state, also calls for peace and unity in the country

The statement reads: “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Echeng Echeng has today 2/3/2022 urged Christian faithfuls worldwide, especially in Anambra State, to use this memorial of Ash Wednesday to pray for the peace and security of the State and the Nation at large.

“Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent period, an annual season of fasting and penitence in preparation of Easter.

“The CP assures that the Command is poised in delivering on its mandate of protection of lives and properties and is always evolving new strategies to address security concerns as they emerge.

“He further encouraged the citizens, especially the good people of Anambra to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to partner and support the Police and other security agencies, as we synergize and collaborate towards combating all forms of criminality as well as ensure public security and safety in the state.”