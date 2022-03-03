Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor

Barely two weeks after an Anambra man, Mr Daniel Sunday Ifeaghandu, from Umu Arize Umubele village, Awka, was declared missing, another ‘Missing Person’ alert has started circulating on the social media, declaring another indigene of the the state, Mr Okoye, Obi Okechukwu, missing.

According to the publication, Mr. Okoye, a driver, hails from Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state and got missing on his way to Abuja to deliver a truck from Maza Maza, Lagos State.

It was also alleged that his family, who has searched for him both in mortuary and in police stations, are currently going through serious financial quagmire, such that they are currently on the verge of being evicted from their residence for not paying rent.

Titled ‘Missing Person’, the statement reads in full:

“Mr Okoye, Obi Okechukwu from Umuokpala, Enu-Orji in Orji village, Enugwu-Ukwu who lives in Lagos is missing. He is one of the Provost Marshalls of ECDU Lagos Branch. He was last seen on Tuedasy, October 26, 2021.

“He is a driver and was on his way to Abuja to deliver a truck from Maza Maza, Lagos. On getting to Iyana Itire road, along Oshodi Expressway, Lagos, his truck developed fault. He was in a company of another driver who is not from our town and the truck was bought from Maza Maza in Lagos.

“While they were trying to rectify the issue, some street urchins (areas boys or alaye) accosted them, harassed them and collected some settlements from them. Our brother then moved out of the scene to get recharge card for his phone and he never came back to the scene and has not been seen since then either in his residence or anywhere else.

“The man that was supposed to travel to Abuja with him later appeared at the scene and was surprised that he couldn’t see our brother, Mr Obi Okoye, but they managed to move the truck away after waiting for some time cos the owner of the truck in Abuja was putting pressure on them to deliver the truck he just purchased. The truck has been delivered to Abuja by another driver.

“Days after, when it became obvious that our brother could not be seen anywhere, his wife, the man who was supposed to travel with our brother to Abuja and the man that sold the truck reported the matter to the nearest Police station around the vicinity. The Ijesha Police station in Lagos where the matter was reported did the needful and later radioed other stations to know if our brother was either arrested for anything or seen anywhere.

“The search was also extended to various mortuaries across the state in case of the unexpected, but all those searches proved abortive. Our brother was not found either in any police station or any morgue within Lagos.

During the Christmas period, his family in the village was notified and much has not been heard from them, even though his aged mother has not been informed till date for obvious reasons.

“We are hereby calling on ndi be anyị to add to our efforts in the search for our brother, Mr Okoye, Obi Okechukwu.

As we speak now, the family in Lagos is in distress. They are facing serious financial problems and are also currently on the verge of being evicted from their residence for not paying rent.

“Therefore, while we call on our people across the world to help in this ultimate search for our brother, we also appeal to men and women of goodwill to help his family out of their present financial quagmire.

Any useful information can be sent to the undersigned. Donations can be made through:

Enugwu-Ukwu Comm Dev Union

2004994646

First Bank.

Ọnụlụ ude nwanne agbakwana ọsọ.

God bless Enugwu-Ukwu.

Obi Nwoye

President

ECDU Lagos Branch.

08033752124.

Comrade Bonny Ozo Nkwuaku

President General

ECDU

0803326 8433.”