The awards and recognitions have refused to cease rather they are coming in torrents. Shortly after he received the recognition as “Maduforo Nde Ngwa”, in a grand reception organised by his kismen, the Church of Nigeria( Anglican Communion), comprising the 165 dioceses, conferred on him Courageous and Purposeful Leadership in Challenging Times”.

Senator Enyinnya Harcourt Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, is indeed,”a golden fish that has no hiding place”. He has not hesitated to speak truth tonpower, and this has most times set him on collusion with the powers. But he is not deterred by this.

His call for justice and equity knows no boundary. Whether the injustices is meted to an element from the North, South, or East, Abaribe has been a consistent voice, advocating strongly that” justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”.

His persistent call for equal treatment, opportunities, and justice be meted on the Igbo folks in the Nigerian project, has earned him the title”Nma Agha Ndigbo”.

The well attended and grand event took place at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Rumuobiakani in Evo Diocese of Rivers State during the church’s standing committee.

According to the church, the Senate Minority Leader is nominated for the award in recognition of his roles in nation building, excellent service delivery and sustainable development.

The Standing Committee of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, comprising the 165 dioceses, is a statutory meeting of the church which holds twice a year and is usually attended by bishops, delegates from the dioceses, representing the, clergy, laity, and the women ministry of the church.

One of the sessions of the meeting was the presentations of awards to specifically appreciate and honour few leaders who have in the present Nigerian situation demonstrated courage and focus in leadership as well as distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavour.