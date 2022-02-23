Advertisement

The Nigerian Army has kicked off it’s maiden Chief of Army Staff Combat Platoon Cross Country Championship 2022 in Elele, Rivers State.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya while flagging off the event said the “Championship will go along way in refocusing the perspectives of Nigerian Army personnel towards capacity building”.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya represented by the Corps Commander Ordinance Service, Major General A.S Ibikunle said the move is part of visions to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.

“I reflected on the myriads of security challenges bedevilling our dear nation and some of the setbacks we have encountered over time. I realized that one of the gaps is the need to harness the physical fitness of Nigerian Army personnel to be able to confront these challenges. Hence I considered it imperative to ensure that physical fitness of all personnel is given priority.

On his part, General Officer Commanding Six Division Nigerian Army Bori Camp Major General O.O Oluyede said “the participants for the Combat Platoon Cross Country Championship comprises officers and Soldiers from 1,2,3,6,81,82 Divisions and the Army Head Quarters Gar. Accordingly, the competition is designed to strengthen troops endurance so as to be able to thrive in the current difficult operating environment.

General Officer Commanding Six Division Nigerian Army Bori Camp Major General O.O Oluyede said he is glad to be hosting the first major training activity taking place since he assumed the command.

Our correspondent Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie reports that the five-day Combat Platoon Cross Country Championship started with a five kilometers race from Elele junction to the 5 Battalion Nigeria Army Elele, with the 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu clinching the first position.