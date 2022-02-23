Advertisement

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Wednesday swore-in Sen. Hassan Nasiha as the state new deputy governor, following the impeachment of Mahdi Aliyu by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking at the ceremony in Gusau, Matawalle said that the action was to fill the vacuum created by Aliyu’s exit.

He said that a deputy governor must be vibrant, honest and loyal to the goals of any administration.

Matawalle said that Nasiha was selected after a wide consultation among stakeholders in the state, describing him as most qualified for the office of the state deputy governor.

He,however, reminded the new deputy governor that he was appointed at a time when the state required commitment and out-of-box solutions to tackle security, economic and social challenges facing it.

The governor advised him to abide strictly by the Constitutional provisions guiding the operations of his office.

Speaking, Nasiha affirmed his loyalty to the governor and his administration.

He promised to work towards the success of the administration especially in the areas of human capital development.

“I am very much aware of the state challenges, particularly that of insecurity, I will support the governor’s policies and programmes aimed at bringing peace and development to the state.

“I promise total loyalty to the governor to enable him achieve good governance in the state.

“No doubt my appointment as deputy governor is a trust, I am therefore, appealing to public to pray for me in discharging the duty,” he said.

Nasiha, 62, was Senator representing Zamfara Central at the National Assembly before his appointment, he was also the immediate past caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.