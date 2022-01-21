Advertisement

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje has assured that the government would meticulously monitor and secure justice by prosecuting anyone found culpable in the kidnap and murder of Hanifa Abubakar, an innocent five-year-old pupil.

A statement signed and issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, made this known on Friday evening.

Ganduje, according to the statement, explained that measures had been taken regarding the matter.

Some of the measures, he said, included the indifinite closure and withdrawal of the operational license of the school, where the child was allegedly murdered and buried.

“The government is terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children, turned out to be their murderers,” the statement said.

Ganduje added that government had been in touch with the family of the child, and would sustain that until justice prevailed, to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Governor, however, commended security agencies in the state, for the prompt action that led to the arrest of those allegedly involved.

Furthermore, Ganduje commended the international community, human rights organizations and all Nigerians for their concern in the case.Ganduje assured security agencies of his administration’s support in carrying out their duties, to ensure that Kano maintained peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Police in Kano on Thursday, announced the arrest of three suspects for kidnapping and murdering the five-year-old school pupil.

The prime suspect, Abdulmalik Muhammed, the proprietor of the school where the young girl was kidnapped, admitted to his crime.

Kano Police Command has launched an investigation into the matter and assured that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.