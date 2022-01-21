Advertisement

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), says it will adopt Corruption Tracker System (CTS), to tackle corruption and other social vices impeding sustainable development of the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr Balarabe Mahmoud, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

NAN reports that the CTS is designed to keep track of publicly available information on presumed or confirmed cases of corruption, to increase accountability and responsiveness in the fight against corruption.

CTS comprises of a website and an electronic archive designed to promote culture of accountability, good governance and democracy in the society.

Mahmoud said that the Commission was working with development partners to fast track implementation of the CTS in the state.

According to him, the system will ease the agency’s work in tackling corruption in the state and the country at large.

Mahmoud reiterated the state government commitment to tackle corruption and other social vices, adding that the anti graft body enjoyed good working relationship with the EFCC, ICPC, police, judiciary and other sister agencies.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to fight corruption, adding that the administration had recorded significant progress in the past few years.

The chairman urged Nigerians to join the anti-corruption crusade of the Commission by reporting suspected cases of corruption.

He further sought for the support of the media in creating awareness on the ills and dangers of corruption as well as champion the campaigns against corruption in the country.