Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has received report from his contact and mobilisation committee under the leadership of Senator Adamu Gumba.

Commending the committee members for their sacrifices, Governor Bala said Nigerians continue to call and express confidence on him to run for president in the forthcoming election.

He added that the PDP led-administration in the state under his watch has succeeded in executing numerous developmental projects despite the economic challenges adding that diversity shall not be a source Nigeria’s division.

Security, unity and economy according to Governor Bala will remain his top priority if given a chance to lead saying that roadmap to moving Nigeria forward has been designed and will be implemented.

Bala Mohammed pledged to strengthen unity, tranquility, peace and love among Nigerians describing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the only political party Nigeria and Nigerians have hope in.

While applauding the committee for a thorough consultation, the Governor appreciated the unanimous support and warm welcome they continue to receive adding that his stand will be made known in February.

Earlier speaking, chairman, contact and mobilisation committee, Senator Adamu Gumba congratulated the governor for the trust and confidence Nigerians have on him saying that Governor Bala needs no introduction anywhere in the country for his commitments, generosity, hard work and belief in the unity and progress of Nigeria define him.