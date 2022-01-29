Advertisement

By Christian ABURIME

Anambra State Governor-elect Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commiserated with the victims of the fire Incident at Obodo Ukwu Road in Onitsha following the unfortunate fuel tanker explosion which occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, January 28, 2022

In a release from his media office signed by Joe Anatune, Prof Soludo expressed deep sorrow at the magnitude of material losses suffered by the victims. He lamented the incessant tanker explosion in the Onitsha axis and other cities around the country.

He assured that a lasting solution to prevent future occurrences must be fashioned out to safeguard precious lives and material losses in future, saying this current trend cannot continue

The Governor-elect commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Willie Obiano for their immediate reactions and condolences to the victims.

He equally called on relevant government institutions saddled with the responsibilities of providing succour for cases of this nature to provide the needed relief and support to ameliorate the losses, pains and agonies suffered by the victims arising from the unfortunate incident

He commended the gallantry of the youths, fire service officials and other security personnel who came immediately to the scene to stem the spread of the inferno

Concluding, Prof Soludo prayed to God to console all the affected victims while also calling for assistance from public spirited individuals and corporate organisations for the victims.