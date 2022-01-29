Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has applauded the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi State chapter adding that the PDP has made and will continue to make Bauchi and Nigeria great.

Governor Bala was speaking at the state PDP stakeholders meeting held at the Banquet Hall, Bauchi Government House where he pledged to continue to provide more dividends of democracy to the citizens of the state.

According to the governor, his administration has provided curative measures to indolence under the Kaura Economic Empowerment Program (KEEP) which has so far covered ten out of the twenty Local Government Areas of the state adding that the State Government will not condone any act of sabotage to its commitment to rebuilding the state, strengthening the security and improvement of healthcare delivery.

Governor Bala said his administration has rescued the state from the negligence of the previous administration adding that all abandoned projects will be completed in addition to numerous ongoing and completed ones initiated by the PDP administration.

He commended the LGA chairmen for the support saying that his administration has fulfilled its campaign promises among of which include Local Government Election and autonomy saying that rural electrification will soon be embarked.

Earlier speaking, the chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bauchi State chapter Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam said the Party is proud of the governor for changing the narrative of the state calling on him to do more.

Akuyam added that the Bauchi PDP will continue to support Governor Bala calling on the members to continue to support and mobilize for the success of the PDP.