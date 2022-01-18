Advertisement

The Federal Government, on Monday, filed fresh charges against the detained Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), in the amended application, it filed before a Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, increased the counts from seven to 15 counts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), M. B. Abubakar.

The IPOB leader, who has been facing a seven-count treasonable felony charge, is expected to enter his fresh plea to a 15-count on Jan. 19 when the matter will be coming up for hearing.

NAN reports that the court had, on Dec. 2, 2021, fixed Tuesday to hear some pending applications filed by the prosecution and the defence.