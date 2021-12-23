Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Transportation in this year’s Christmas period in Onitsha metropolis will go down in the annals of history as the most skyrocketed, as commercial drivers increased fare by over five hundred percent.

Our Correspondent reports that 72 hours to the celebration, boarding a vehicle from Nkpor park to Onitsha Main Market costs between N500 and N700 in a coaster bus while coming back from main market to Nkpor park after the day’s transaction costs between eight hundred and one thousand naira per passenger against the normal fare of N150.

The story was the same at Ochanja market where drivers of L300 bus collect between N500 and N600 to Nkpor park.

The sharp increase in transport fare cuts across all routes as a drop-in town service that costs N50 and N100 now goes for N400.

Expressing sadness over the attitude of commercial drivers, an elderly man, Mr Godfrey Esomonye regretted the poor perception of Christ’s birth by some who profess Christianity, calling for a rethink.

On his part, Mr Ubaka Uchendu who said he was at Onitsha Main Market for Christmas shopping expressed dismay as he couldn’t afford the high cost of transportation as he trekked form Main market to Savoy junction before boarding a tricycle at two hundred naira to his destination.

It was observed that as at 5pm, hundreds of passengers were seen trekking to their various destinations.