By Favour Goodness

The Chief Medical Director CMD of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Prof Joe Ugboaja says the institution vision is to make the hospital the best top five teaching hospitals in Nigeria

Ugboaja stated this in Nnewi on Thursday.

He said that the developmental strides in NAUTH were to reposition it to be among the top five of such hospitals in Nigeria.

“Central to all the developments in NAUTH is a clear vision which I have shared with the staffers of this hospital and they have keyed into it, so part of the credit should go to the workers and then God factor is a very important aspect of the transformation going on here.

“We have started in our own little way to make the permanent site of NAUTH accessible to would partners because Private Public Partnership (PPP) is best way to go now since government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of financing Medicare for the members of public.

“This hospital came into existence thirty years ago and must say with all sense of responsibility that most of the buildings at the temporary site are donated by Nnewi people, we are so blessed to be in Nnewi where the stakeholders are ready to partner with us and assist us.” He revealed.

Ugboaja said that the permanent site of NAUTH is sitting on 80,000 hecters of land and it is expected that the place would be made accessible.

“We are working on major roads at the permanent site, we are working on the ringroad, and the frontage, we are doing landscaping.

“In as much as we are in dire need of clinics, wards, theaters and many other structures but we must open up the permanent site first, atleast to demonstrate to the our partners and sponsors that we are ready for a major break away from the past,” he said.

Ugboaja while ascribing all glory to God for what he has been able to achieve over a short period of time said that government is continum and that he is like an individual standing on the shoulders of giants.

“We cannot thank our stakeholders enough, they believe in us and the vision we have for NAUTH, some affluent persons have started doing some work at the permanent site, we want to encourage others well meaning public spirited individuals to come to our aide.

“Let us all join hands to build NAUTH to an enviable level which everyone of us will be proud of. On our part, the management team and the entire staff are ready for the job ahead,” he said.