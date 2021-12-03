Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

A member of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Mgbowo Community, Awgu Council area of Enugu state, Mr Ejiofor Stanley Oti, now at large after he was declared wanted by the Nigerian Army has called on Igbo leaders and international Community to come to his rescue.

He said life has become unbearable for him and his family members after security operatives invaded their community recently and allegedly set ablaze his family house, which forced him and his entire household to flee the locality for fear of uncertainty.

It would be recalled that security operatives had invaded the Community to arrest some alleged leaders of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia arm of IPOB who hailed from the area.

Ejiofor, who is crying out from his hide out through a close family source, appealed to Amnesty international, Igbo leaders and other global human rights organizations to come to his rescue before the Nigerian security forces sends him and his family to their untimely graves.

The family Source who craved anonymity told our correspondent in Enugu that “Oti, fondly known as Chocho, has been at large when the security personnel invaded the community and started shooting indiscriminately, burning houses assumed to be hide outs for IPOB members including his family.

According to him, “They torched his house and sprayed bullets in nearby compounds.

“In short, the security officers who were acting or acted like people in war front in the community, wrecked serious havoc in the area on that fateful day and the tales of the destruction is still there in our village.”

Efforts to get reaction of the Nigerian Army during the alleged invasion had hit the rock as the spokesman of the military, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu could not take his calls or respond to text message at of the time of filing this report.