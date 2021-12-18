Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Residents of villages in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo state are fleeing their homes as a joint security taskforce stormed the area on Friday.

The military operation was in continuation of last Monday’s clampdown on hoodlums.

It was a difficult mission for the security operatives as the hoodlums barricaded the roads with fallen palm trees.

They also dug gullies on the roads to prevent security vehicles from gaining access to their camps.

The military vehicles were held up for more than 30 minutes as the security operatives had to use shovels to cover the gullies and saws to cut the fallen palm trees to clear the road