By Favour Goodness

Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku has lost his younger brother, Bertram Anyaoku at the age of 87.

The younger Anyaoku reportedly died at about 7pm Nigerian time on Friday in Houston, Texas, where he was said to be receiving medical treatment.

Bertram Ogugua Anyaoku was a former executive director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

He was also a civil engineer and hydrologist who trained at the University College in Ibadan and the University of London before proceeding to universities in Holland and Australia for postgraduate studies.

Meanwhile, Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state has mourned the passing of the late younger Anyaoku, while commiserating with former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku, over the death of his brother.

In a press release signed by the commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, Obiano urged Chief Anyaoku to take heart and also bear the loss of his brother with equanimity.

Obiano regretted that the younger Anyaoku could not survive the brief illness which gave no sign that it was serious, but noted that the late engineer led a fulfilled life and contributed significantly to the country’s development.

“He was truly accomplished in every sense of the word, and the nation valued his services immensely.

“He was on the NIWA senior staff before the Nigerian Civil War, and when the hostilities ended in 1970 he had no difficulty retaking his job. Engineer Anyaoku rose to the pinnacle of his career purely on merit, and retired most honorably”.

“He served on the board of Kaizen Konzult Ltd in Lagos when he left the public sector. Engineer Anyaoku was, like any most Anambra indigenes, committed to the progress of his roots.

“He devoted time and resources to his Obosi community in Idemili North Local Government Area, participating actively in various endeavours towards peace and rapid growth in the community”, Adinuba stated.

He added that Obiano, on hearing the news of Engineer Anyaoku’s passage, has gotten in touch with the former Commonwealth Secretary General to commiserate with him and other members of the Anyaoku family.