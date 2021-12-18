Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The Northern Christian Forum (NCF) Anambra state chapter has raised the alarm over looming food scarcity in the country occasioned by the activities of insurgents and bandits in the North.

President of the forum, Pastor Andrew Aversion raised the alarm in Awka on Saturday.

Aversion said that the insurgents had assumed an invincibility status because of no sincerity in the war against insurgency and banditory by Federal Government.

“Insurgents and bandits have taken over many local government areas in the North where food items are been produced.

“It is also so bad to the extent that Nigerians pay taxes and levies to the insurgents so as to stay alive.

“The federal government is aware of this dangerous development but the individuals in the corridors of power have continued to play the oastrich over the issue.

“The North has always been the food basket of the nation but people can no longer go to farm in there, the same thing is happening in the Southern part of the country where Fulani herdsmen have made farming practically impossible.” Aversion added.

He urged the Northern Elders to stop playing politics with the issue of insurgency, but give maximum support to the war against the criminal elements parading themselves as insurgents.

Aversion said that pro-active measures must be taken over the matte to prevent the region from being deserted.

On his expectations for 2023 general elections, he said that it had become incumbent on all Nigerians not to make the mistake of voting for such person like President Muhamadu Buhari who according to him is a bundle of disappointed.

“Nigerians must be weary of well prepared manifestos in 2023 elections, it is important that manifestos are properly scrutinized to see if the politician actually have the capability and capacity to lead.” He stressed.

Aversion said that time has come for Christians to stop the mockery to the body of Christ by reawakening and drawing closer to God.