By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state, Saturday, commended Dr Obiora Okonkwo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the United Nigeria Airline for inaugurating its ticket stand/official Anambra to Abuja and Lagos flights at the newly established Anambra State International Cargo and Passengers Airport.

The United Nigeria Airline had commenced flight from the Anambra State International Cargo and Passengers Airport with 24 passengers onboard 5N-BWX aircraft from Lagos which landed at 12.05pm at Anambra state airport, and took off to Abuja with over 30 passengers around 1.13pm.

Speaking to newsmen at the airport, Obiano, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor, described the gesture as commendable and a dream comes true, assuring travellers that more certified Airport like IbomAir, Dana Air and Arik would join soon because the airport was built to international standard.

According to him, with Airpeace and United Nigeria Airline, travellers in the state would be relieved from the stress and suffering they often pass through accessing airports to their respective destinations especially in the Yuletide.

On his part, the Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Director, United Nigeria Airline, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, assured passengers that they would make their journeys easier and commendable, as well as provide operations to other parts of the country.

“We have come to make life easier for Anambra and other travellers using this facility. United Nigeria Airline will be operating daily from Monday to Monday. We urge our customers to visit our websites to see our existing offers.

Anambra should get ready for excellent travelling experiences to and fro Anambra. The more they come, the more will route will open,” he said.